Browns support players who kneeled for national anthem

The Cleveland Browns issued a statement of support for their players who kneeled during the national anthem on Monday.

Multiple Browns players formed a circle and kneeled during the anthem prior to Monday’s preseason game against the Giants. They were surrounded by about four players who showed support with their arms touching those who kneeled.

The Browns sent a statement in response in which they said they supported the country but also their players’ decision to kneel.

The backing from the organization must make the players feel some level of comfort considering what has happened with Colin Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a job this season. This was also the largest display by a group of NFL players since Kaepernick began making a statement about social activism with his actions last year.

One surprise here is that a week ago, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he didn’t want his players to protest the anthem. Clearly they had other ideas.