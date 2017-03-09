Browns already receiving trade calls about Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns didn’t even have Brock Osweiler for 10 minutes before they started receiving trade calls on the quarterback.

Cleveland acquired Osweiler from the Houston Texans on Thursday for a 2018 second-round pick and 2017 6th-round pick, though they are sending a 2017 4th-round pick to the Texans in return.

There are mixed reports about the Browns’ intentions for Osweiler, but teams are already calling to inquire about him.

Teams already have reached out to Browns to inquire about Brock Osweiler's availability, per team sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Browns are planning on cutting Osweiler, though they could trade him instead.

The #Browns are planning on cutting Brock Osweiler, source said. Of course, if someone will trade for him… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Osweiler is under contract for $16 million in 2017. The Browns have enough space to take that hit if they release him and effectively would have bought themselves a second-round pick.

Cleveland has multiple options. They own the Nos. 1 and 12 overall draft picks this year, they have Osweiler, and they now have more ammo in case they try to swing a trade. They have reportedly been interested in Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, and they now have more chips for a trade.