Browns still undecided on Robert Griffin III’s future

The Cleveland Browns’ Robert Griffin III question still remains unanswered.

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown revealed on Wednesday that the team is still undecided if the ex-Pro Bowler will be on the roster in 2017.

“We haven’t made a decision one way or the other whether or not he’s going to be on our roster moving forward,” Brown said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But he is on our roster today.”

Griffin, who is still just 27 years old, made only five starts for the Browns in his first season with them thanks to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles (video here). He finished the year 1-4 as a starter, throwing for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Browns have never really seemed all that confident in the idea of Griffin under center and do have a pair of young fallback QB options in Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. And though Griffin is due for a $750,000 roster bonus on March 11, the Browns could just choose to pay off that amount and release him. Getting shown the door by the laughingstocks of the league could very well be the last nail in the coffin for the oft-injured signal caller’s NFL career.