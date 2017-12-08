pixel 1
Report: Browns waiving WR Kenny Britt

December 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Cleveland Browns are putting a major free agent bust behind them.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are waiving wide receiver Kenny Britt, who has been a massive disappointment after signing with the team during the offseason.

Britt signed a four-year deal worth about $32.5 million during the offseason. He rewarded the Browns with just 18 receptions in nine games, and got himself into Hue Jackson’s doghouse very early on. It’s safe to say that he will not be missed in Cleveland, and it’s probably no coincidence that the move came immediately after Sashi Brown was replaced.

