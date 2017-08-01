Bruce Arians calls out rookie Chad Williams for being out of shape

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is dishing out some tough love to his first-year wideout.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Arians was asked about the role he envisions third-round pick Chad Williams having for the coming season.

“Until he gets in better condition he won’t have a role,” said Arians, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “He is big, strong and can catch. He’s still feeling his way.”

Williams, who was selected No. 98 overall in this year’s draft, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds. In any case, he seems to be way buried on the Cardinals depth chart behind the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, J.J. Nelson, and others. But Arians has a reputation for interesting motivational tactics, so hopefully the rookie responds well to it.