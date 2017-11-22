pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Bruce Arians does not expect Carson Palmer, David Johnson back this season

November 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carson Palmer

It doesn’t sound like the Arizona Cardinals will get back any of the players they hoped to have on the field again in 2017.

Coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday that none of the players current on injured reserve — including quarterback Carson Palmer and running back David Johnson — have made enough progress to play again in 2017.

That pretty much means it’s a lost season for Arizona, as two of their three most important offensive pieces won’t be returning. Palmer initially thought he had a shot at returning, and Johnson had been ramping up his own efforts, but for both of them, it is not to be.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus