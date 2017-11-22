Bruce Arians does not expect Carson Palmer, David Johnson back this season

It doesn’t sound like the Arizona Cardinals will get back any of the players they hoped to have on the field again in 2017.

Coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday that none of the players current on injured reserve — including quarterback Carson Palmer and running back David Johnson — have made enough progress to play again in 2017.

Arians: None of the guys on IR have made expected progress in rehab, so as of today, no one is expected to return this season. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 22, 2017

That pretty much means it’s a lost season for Arizona, as two of their three most important offensive pieces won’t be returning. Palmer initially thought he had a shot at returning, and Johnson had been ramping up his own efforts, but for both of them, it is not to be.