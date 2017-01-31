Bruce Arians thinks Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald will be back

The futures of Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald are big questions the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to have answered over the next few weeks. Bruce Arians thinks he has an idea of what will happen with both players.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach spoke with reporters on Tuesday from the Waste Management Open in Scottsdale and said he thinks both players will return to the team next season.

“I’ve spoken to Carson and Larry every week since the season,” Arians said via the Arizona Republic. “Neither one has come to a decision. It’s up to them. I feel comfortable with where they’re at and what’s going to happen. Like everybody else, got my fingers crossed. I think when the juices start flowing and the injuries go away, they’ll both be back. But there’s nothing to confirm yet.”

A report over the weekend saying both players are considering retirement raised some concern. That report said that Fitzgerald’s decision likely hinges upon whether his 37-year-old quarterback returns.

Fitzgerald apparently is planning on making his decision soon.

Fitz, on when he plans on making his decision whether to play in 2017. "Pretty soon. Pretty soon." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 31, 2017

Fitzgerald, 33, had his second straight excellent season for the Cardinals. He had 107 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns. Palmer had a dropoff from his stellar 2015 season but still passed for 4,233 yards and 26 TDs.