Friday, February 3, 2017

Bruce Arians expecting Carson Palmer to announce return ‘real soon’

February 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carson Palmer

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians seems to think he’s going to have his quarterback for 2017.

Arians told ESPN’s NFL Insiders on Friday that he anticipates quarterback Carson Palmer announcing his return in the very near future.

It’s not clear if Arians is doing some prodding here or has actually been given reason to believe Palmer will play in 2017. That said, some recent news may bode well for those hoping for Palmer’s return. The 37-year-old would be tough to replace after a season in which he threw for 4,233 yards and 26 touchdowns.


