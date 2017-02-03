Bruce Arians expecting Carson Palmer to announce return ‘real soon’

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians seems to think he’s going to have his quarterback for 2017.

Arians told ESPN’s NFL Insiders on Friday that he anticipates quarterback Carson Palmer announcing his return in the very near future.

Cardinals' HC Bruce Arians on Carson Palmer's future on ESPN's NFL Insiders: "I think he'll announce he's coming back real soon." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2017

It’s not clear if Arians is doing some prodding here or has actually been given reason to believe Palmer will play in 2017. That said, some recent news may bode well for those hoping for Palmer’s return. The 37-year-old would be tough to replace after a season in which he threw for 4,233 yards and 26 touchdowns.