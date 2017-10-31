Bruce Arians doubts RB David Johnson will return this season

Those of you stashing David Johnson in your fantasy leagues hoping for a return might feel more comfortable dropping him now.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he doubts Johnson will return this season.

Arians says at this point he doubts David Johnson plays again this season — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) October 31, 2017

Johnson injured his wrist in the team’s opener against Detroit. He had 11 rushes for 23 yards and six catches for 67 yards in the game.

There were a lot of questions surrounding the nature and extent of Johnson’s injury, but he eventually decided to have surgery, which left him with a reported 2-3 month recovery timetable. Now it continues to sound like the productive back won’t return this season.