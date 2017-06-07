Bruce Arians has funny explanation for Carson Palmer’s deep ball struggles

Bruce Arians spoke pretty bluntly and delivered a humorous explanation for why Carson Palmer struggled on his deep balls last season.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach spoke from minicamp Wednesday about the deep balls and attributed it to Palmer’s weapons having issues.

Arians on why Carson Palmer didn’t throw deep as successfully in ’16: “John Brown couldn’t run and Michael Floyd dropped about five." — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) June 7, 2017

Floyd was released by the Cardinals last year following a DUI arrest, though he wasn’t producing at his typical levels before that. Brown had a sickle cell issue, and recently had a cyst removed from his spine. He went from having 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns two seasons ago to 39 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns last year.

If Brown gets back to his old form — which Arians seems to think will happen — perhaps the Cardinals will have their long-ball working well again.