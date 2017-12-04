Bruce Arians says losing makes him ‘hungrier’ for return, coy on 2018

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians remains coy on his coaching future after 2017, but the team’s losing is not going to drive him away.

Arizona looks headed for consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2005-06, with the team at 5-7 after a 7-8-1 2016. Arians has admitted that he’ll contemplate retirement after the season due in part to health issues, but the losing is certainly not going to push him into retirement.

“If anything, it makes me hungrier,” Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website. “Because I know who is coming off that (injured reserve) list.”

The likes of Carson Palmer and David Johnson had season-ending injuries in 2017, which contributed to Arizona’s poor form. Arians has pointedly denied reports that have indicated he’s already decided to retire at season’s end, but it’s definitely going to be a consideration.