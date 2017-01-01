Bruce Arians reportedly planning to return to Cardinals in 2017

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is expected to return to the sidelines in 2017 despite concerns about his health.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arians is not planning to resign.

Despite lingering concerns about his health, Cardinals' HC Bruce Arians plans to return for 2017 season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

A report last month indicated that Arians was contemplating retirement. The 64-year-old is one of the oldest head coaches in the NFL, and he was hospitalized with chest pains earlier in the season. Even veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hinted at the time that he believes the stresses of the job and the Cardinals’ struggles in 2016 were getting to Arians.

However, Arians vehemently denied that he is considering calling it quits. You can read what he said about the rumors here.

While the Cardinals have greatly underachieved this season, Arians is still considered one of the best coaches and motivators in the NFL. As long as he feels up to returning, the team will be happy to have him.