Bruce Arians thought drinking paint as a kid made him tougher to tackle

Bruce Arians took football games as a youngster seriously, so much so he went to an extreme in an effort to make himself tougher to tackle.

Like many young boys, Arians and his friends used to get together in the neighborhood and play football. Also like many, he tried what he could to give himself an advantage. However, you will probably find very few who thought drinking paint made them more difficult to tackle. Arians did and he talked about it during an interview on SiriusXM Radio.

Bruce Arians said on Sirius today that he had to get his stomach pumped twice when he was younger from drinking paint. That's something. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 12, 2017

Bruce Arians believed as a kid that drinking paint made him harder to tackle in neighborhood football games so he did exactly that. Amazing. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 12, 2017

Getting tackled definitely isn’t fun and Arians was mighty determined to make sure it happened as few times as possible.

H/T Sporting News