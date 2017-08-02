Bruce Smith reportedly visits Browns camp to work with Myles Garrett

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett is getting help from a legend in Cleveland Browns camp.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal, Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was at Browns camp on Wednesday as Garrett’s mentor.

Garrett and Smith met before the NFL Draft and watched film together, with the two coming out of it having forged a relationship. While the two have not spoken since the draft, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, they both hope to continue some sort of mentoring relationship going forward.

Though they haven’t been meeting in person, Garrett has certainly been dealing with some of Smith’s public criticisms. It’s hard to see Garrett having a better mentor, though.