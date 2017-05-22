Bruce Allen says Washington has had ‘constant dialogue’ with Kirk Cousins

The odds of Kirk Cousins signing a long-term extension with Washington in the coming weeks do not seem high, but team president Bruce Allen insists the two sides are working diligently to try to make that happen.

With rumors having swirled all offseason that Cousins and Washington are far apart in negotiations, Allen told reporters on Monday that the team has had “constant dialogue” with Cousins’ agents.

#Redskins Bruce Allen on Kirk Cousins contract talks "I really believe July 15,the league deadline, is really going to be the driving point" pic.twitter.com/AGkkVZZneW — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 22, 2017

“There’s been constant dialogue — I don’t want to say it’s every day,” Allen said. “I do believe the July 15 league deadline is going to be the driving point toward it, but it’s ongoing.”

Since Cousins signed his franchise tender, the two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If they can’t agree to one, Cousins will make around $24 million for the 2017 season and become an unrestricted free agent next year.

While some comments made by Washington head coach Jay Gruden recently made it seem like a long-term extension is unlikely for Cousins, Allen said he is still hopeful.

“I’m always an optimist,” he said. “He’s having a good offseason and is working well with his new teammates and former teammates. We’re looking forward to it. I’m still optimistic. … We’d like to get a long-term deal and I think he should want a long-term deal.”

Cousins certainly wants a long-term deal, but does he want it with Washington? Most reports have indicated the 28-year-old wants to move on, and there’s a growing belief that he is destined to sign with a specific team next offseason. It still seems unlikely that Cousins remains in Washington.