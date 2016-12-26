Bryce Petty placed on IR with torn labrum

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty will not be available for his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, as the second-year pro has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Jets announced on Monday that Petty suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder while trying to make a tackle in his team’s loss to the New England Patriots Saturday. Petty dove at the legs of Pats cornerback Malcolm Butler after Butler recovered a fumble. He never returned to the game.

New York gave Petty an audition once it became clear that the playoffs were well out of reach. The former Baylor star made five starts, and he did nothing to prove he can be a capable starter in the NFL. Petty finishes the 2016 season with a passer rating of 60.0. He threw just three touchdowns and a whopping seven interceptions in his five starts.

Between the play against the Patriots and the massive hit he took the week before (video here), Petty is probably just about ready for the offseason to begin.