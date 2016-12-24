Bucs call Doug Martin’s late scratch for Week 16 a ‘coach’s decision’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was a surprise inactive for Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, and the team didn’t provide very many details as to why.

The Bucs said Martin’s eleventh-hour scratch was not because of any sort of injury but rather due to a “coach’s decision,” per Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

The #Buccaneers apparently have benched RB Doug Martin vs. #Saints today. Bucs spokesman says no injury, coach's decision. — Brett Martel (@brettmartel) December 24, 2016

Martin, 27, has struggled through an injury-riddled 2016, appearing in just eight games for Tampa Bay and rushing for 421 yards and three touchdowns on a dismal 2.9 yards per carry. The Bucs are still alive in the NFC playoff race, so the coaching staff may have just decided that rolling with a backfield trio of Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and Peyton Barber would give them the best chance of competing. Still, that provides absolutely zero solace to fantasy football owners who may have been banking on Martin as an RB2/flex play for championship week.