Report: Bucs have not given up on Doug Martin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be ready to give up on Doug Martin just yet.

Florida Football Insiders’ Roy Cummings discussed Martin’s situation with the Bucs in an article published on Wednesday. In the article, Cummings says the Bucs plan to play the situation out with Martin before deciding what to do with him.

Martin, 28, was suspended four games for violating the league’s drug policy and stepped away from the team for personal reasons last season.

Martin is suspended the first three games next season, and the Bucs do not need to make a decision on him until then. They would owe him no money if they decide to cut or keep him, which is why Cummings says they will likely hold on to him.

After a blockbuster rookie season, Martin struggled for two straight years before bouncing back with 1,402 rushing yards in 2015. He rushed for just 421 yards and three touchdowns last season.