Report: Bucs will make ‘strong push’ to sign DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson is one of the top free agent wide receivers available this offseason, and he is expected to draw plenty of interest. Much of it could come from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shortly after the legal tampering period began for NFL free agency on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Bucs are expected to make a “strong push” to sign Jackson.

#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attempt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

Jackson is said to be seeking between $10-12 million annually, and he is said to be enamored with the idea of playing in Tampa. While one scout has predicted Jackson could wind up with a much better team, the Bucs are clearly in the running.

Coming off a 56-catch, 1,000-plus yard season, Jackson still wants to be paid like a top wideout. That may be a lot to ask at this point in his career.