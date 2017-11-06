Report: Byron Maxwell visiting with Falcons

Byron Maxwell may be reuniting with ex-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday that the free agent cornerback is visiting with the Atlanta Falcons, noting the history with Falcons head coach Quinn.

Source: former Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell made his first free agent visit, working out for the Atlanta Falcons. Knows coach Dan Quinn well. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2017

Maxwell, an original Legion of Boom member, went to back-to-back Super Bowls with Quinn on the Seattle Seahawks, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos together. He has since bounced around on two teams in three seasons since leaving Seattle (most recently being released by the Miami Dolphins after just two appearances in 2017) but is still just 29 years old.

As for the Falcons, they are dealing with more struggles on the offensive side, but Maxwell could be a nice add to their talented but inconsistent defense.