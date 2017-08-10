Report: NFL teams trying to get Calvin Johnson to end retirement

Calvin Johnson may be retired, but that hasn’t stopped NFL teams from seeing whether he’s open to a comeback.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman says multiple NFL teams have reached out to Megatron to see whether he’d be open to a return. Johnson has declined so far.

Johnson retired after the 2015 season and missed last year. He is set to turn 32 in September and was still a top player when he walked away from the game, so he would probably be a difference-maker if he were to return to the league. That’s why it’s understandable that many teams have reached out to him. But apparently he still feels comfortable with his decision to retire.

Another issue is that the Detroit Lions, who drafted Johnson in 2007, still hold the wide receiver’s rights. If Megatron did want to return to the league, Detroit would have to agree to trade him in a deal similar to what the Raiders and Seahawks worked out for Marshawn Lynch.

Megatron did admit that the Lions’ losing weighed on him, so it’s possible that the opportunity to win a Super Bowl could tempt him. We’re just guessing that based on his friction with the club, he wouldn’t want to return to the Lions if he did come back.