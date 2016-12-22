Calvin Johnson has no interest in NFL comeback

Calvin Johnson still has no interest in an NFL comeback.

Johnson told Michael Rothstein of ESPN that he still deals with pain from his NFL career and has no interest in a return to the gridiron.

“I’m not coming back, man,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Look, man. I got stuff that’s going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that’s literally bone-on-bone. This bad boy, it gets smaller. The more and more I do, it grinds bone-on-bone.

“Literally from last year, I went this year to get another X-ray and this is after I retired, I knew it was messed up but I didn’t know to what degree because it was hurt.”

Johnson also said he has enjoyed being able to sit down and watch NFL football for the first time since he was in college.

“Oh man, to watch football now, I’ve been looking forward to sitting back and watching football ever since I stepped into the league. You lose that,” Johnson said. “When I was in college, I used to love to watch football on Sundays. And for nine [years], almost a decade I was away from that.

“To be able to sit back and enjoy the game, sit back and watch guys that you know played and you might have worked with it or you personally know, it’s cool, it’s awesome to sit back and say I know that guy because you’re more of a fan of that game and that person. But I’ve only been able to watch the last three or four games.”

Johnson has repeatedly denied any interest in a comeback. It sounds like his body simply couldn’t take it.