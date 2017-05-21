Calvin Johnson says he ‘of course’ hid concussions

Calvin Johnson already said some things this weekend that the Detroit Lions won’t like, and now he’s said some things that the NFL won’t like.

Megatron spoke with the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett after his football camp on Saturday. He was asked about concussions and said he “of course” hid them.

“Guys get concussions, they don’t tell the coaches,” Johnson said told Birkett. “It happens. I don’t tell the coach sometimes cause I know I got a job to do. The team needs me out there on the field. And sometimes you allow that to jeopardize yourself, but that’s just the nature of the world.”

Johnson went on to say that any time a player blacks out, that’s a concussion. He believes it’s the nature of the team sport not to report everything. Megatron also thinks the team’s doctors and whatnot would dispute his comments.

The former Lions star’s comments come in response to a controversy that began last week when Gisele said in an interview that her husband Tom Brady suffered a concussion last season. Brady was never on record with the NFL as having a concussion.

In addition to his concussion comments, Johnson is still bitter towards the Lions over the way things ended between them, likely over a financial matter.