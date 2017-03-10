Cam Jordan says ‘no one is safe’ after Brandin Cooks trade

After the trade of Brandin Cooks to the Patriots, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan acknowledged no one is safe.

Cooks spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with New Orleans, but will soon be catching passes from Tom Brady as the Saints sent Cooks and a draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for multiple picks. You can see the details of the trade here.

The Saints are no strangers to transactions and have engaged in a few trades in recent years. That is not lost on Jordan, who took to Twitter with his reaction.

We get it… Nobody's safe 😳 #NotForLong 80,84,76,92,10 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 11, 2017

The numbers Jordan listed refer to the uniform numbers of Jimmy Graham (80), Kenny Stills (84), Akiem Hicks (76), John Jenkins (92), and Cooks (10). All were drafted by the Saints, but none are currently with the team. Graham, Stills, Hicks, and Cooks were traded. Jenkins was released last November.

If recent history has taught us anything about the Saints, that list of uniform numbers will likely grow before long. It would be understandable if Jordan wondered whether or not he would be next.