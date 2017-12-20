pixel 1
Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Cam Newton defends Jerry Richardson, casts doubt on allegations

December 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is staying loyal to owner Jerry Richardson, even as allegations of racism and sexual harassment swirl.

Newton said Wednesday he was “disgruntled” to learn that Richardson was selling the team and cast doubt on the allegations, comparing them to those made against him while he was at Auburn.

Richardson drafted Newton and very nearly won a Super Bowl with him, so there’s clearly affection here. That said, the allegations are numerous and supported in many cases by multiple sources. It’s not a good look for him to be taking this route.

