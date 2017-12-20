Cam Newton defends Jerry Richardson, casts doubt on allegations

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is staying loyal to owner Jerry Richardson, even as allegations of racism and sexual harassment swirl.

Newton said Wednesday he was “disgruntled” to learn that Richardson was selling the team and cast doubt on the allegations, comparing them to those made against him while he was at Auburn.

Cam Newton: First off, take sexual harassment very seriously. But these are allegations. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 20, 2017

Cam Newton: "I basically almost got an NCAA violation — almost got suspended — because of an allegation. … And in my case it was false." — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 20, 2017

Cam was among the leaders and captains who met w/ Jerry Richardson before announcement of sale came Sunday. Cam says he left the meeting "disgruntled" b/c didn't want Richardson to sell. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 20, 2017

Richardson drafted Newton and very nearly won a Super Bowl with him, so there’s clearly affection here. That said, the allegations are numerous and supported in many cases by multiple sources. It’s not a good look for him to be taking this route.