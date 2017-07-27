Cam Newton has great response when asked if he will run less

The Carolina Panthers have made it clear that they want Cam Newton to do less running and more throwing in 2017, but the quarterback may not be totally on board with the new approach.

Newton was asked by a reporter at the start of training camp on Thursday if he is planning to run less this season. His response was classic Cam.

“I don’t understand certain things. That’s my edge. You going to expect a lion not to roar?” Newton said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer. “You’ve got to really ask yourself that, like I couldn’t imagine talking to (Tom) Brady or Aaron (Rodgers) or Matt Ryan or (Drew) Brees and saying, ‘Hey, you going to stay in the pocket all day like that?’

“That’s where you feel comfortable at. In my career over the whole body of work, the things that have put me at an advantage most times is having that ability to run.”

Newton underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, and the Panthers want him to expose himself to less hits. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month that the team wants to make getting the ball out of Newton’s hands quicker a priority, and that should mean fewer designed runs. This isn’t the first time Newton has said he won’t change his style, however.

NFL officials have been criticized for the dangerous hits they allow Newton to take (video here), but the QB can do more to protect himself. Time will tell if he chooses to go that route or not.