Saturday, August 19, 2017

Report: Cam Newton to see increase in workload next week

August 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cam Newton appears on track to play in Week 1, with the Carolina Panthers reportedly poised to increase his workload in the week to come.

Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reported Sunday that, while Newton will sit out the team’s second preseason game, the Panthers aren’t sweating over the fact that he hasn’t gotten any game action and are set to ramp up his workload.

Newton had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and the Panthers are taking care to avoid rushing him, though he is said to feel fine. There really isn’t any reason to, and everyone sounds confident that he’ll be fine once the regular season starts.

