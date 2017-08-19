Report: Cam Newton to see increase in workload next week

Cam Newton appears on track to play in Week 1, with the Carolina Panthers reportedly poised to increase his workload in the week to come.

Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reported Sunday that, while Newton will sit out the team’s second preseason game, the Panthers aren’t sweating over the fact that he hasn’t gotten any game action and are set to ramp up his workload.

Team source told me in regards to Cam, that while they are working to see him in a preseason game, that it's not necessarily… — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) August 19, 2017

that important to have him play. They told me Cam had a solid week and we are going to increase his work this coming week… — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) August 19, 2017

Adding "We are building up to see where he is each day. So far so good." — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) August 19, 2017

Newton had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and the Panthers are taking care to avoid rushing him, though he is said to feel fine. There really isn’t any reason to, and everyone sounds confident that he’ll be fine once the regular season starts.