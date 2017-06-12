Cam Newton not throwing yet is not a setback

Cam Newton is not set to begin throwing this week, which is contrary to what Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had said. However, that does not mean the quarterback has had a setback in his rehab from surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

When Newton originally underwent shoulder surgery, the Panthers’ plan was to have him begin throwing after 12 weeks, which was June 22. That remains the timetable, so Newton not throwing this week is not a bad sign.

The only reason why Newton’s throwing schedule became a story is because Rivera said last week that Newton should begin throwing at this week’s minicamp.

Ron Rivera says Cam Newton should throw at next week's minicamp, likely on the side. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 5, 2017

As the Panthers’ website notes, the only issue is that Rivera got a little too carried away with his optimism about the situation.