Cam Newton resumes throwing at practice

Cam Newton has been dealing with some soreness in his surgically-repaired shoulder, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback took an important step forward on Sunday.

Newton threw four short passes during practice, which was the first time he threw in team drills since July 30. While Newton has done some throwing on the side over the past week, Ron Rivera said his participation on Sunday was a “positive” development.

“Today was a good step. It was very positive,” the Panthers coach said, via the team’s official website. “A lot of good things happened. I’m really pleased with his progress. … It’s like I told you guys, it’s just a matter of time. We’re going to do what the trainers and doctors say we can do with him to get him ready for the season.”

Newton sat out Carolina’s first preseason game this week, but there has been no indication that he is in danger of missing the start of the regular season. He has taken quite a beating during his NFL career, and the Panthers would like it if he changed his style a bit to help prevent some of that. It hasn’t helped that opposing players have been able to get away with some brutal hits on Newton.