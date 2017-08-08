Report: Cam Newton to sit out preseason opener, will play during preseason

Cam Newton recently experienced some soreness in his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback has not thrown a pass in practice in over a week. Not surprisingly, he will not be taking part in the team’s first preseason game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton will sit out Wednesday night’s exhibition game against the Houston Texans. However, Newton is expected to play at some point during the preseason.

The Panthers don’t seem overly concerned about Newton’s shoulder, and soreness is normal after surgery. They are likely just playing it safe with their franchise quarterback after he played through an injury last season, but it’s understandable that fans are concerned.

Newton has taken quite the beating during his NFL career, and the Panthers would like it if he changed his style a bit to help prevent some of that. It hasn’t helped that opposing players have been able to get away with some brutal hits on the 28-year-old. Newton likely won’t throw again until he feels he is at full strength.