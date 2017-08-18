Cam Newton’s throwing shoulder reportedly ‘feels fine’

Cam Newton is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but that does not mean Carolina Panthers fans need to hit the panic button.

While ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the Panthers decided to hold Newton out after evaluating his shoulder, it sounds like the decision is more precautionary. Tom Pellisero of NFL Network reports that Newton has been throwing more and more each day, and the quarterback’s shoulder “feels fine.”

Cam Newton's throwing more each day & feels fine, source said. Won't play tomorrow (as @RapSheet said yesterday), but on track for next week — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2017

Newton played through the shoulder injury for a good portion of the 2016 season, so any soreness he is experiencing is a concern. However, that is likely just part of the recovery process after he underwent surgery. The Panthers are not going to take any risks in the preseason.

There has been talk that the Panthers want Newton to change his style of play so he can avoid injuries, but he does not sound open to making any big adjustments.