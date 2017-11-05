Cam Newton might not realize the Titanic sank

Cam Newton could use a little work on his metaphors.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback spoke after his team’s 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and offered a head-scratching quote:

Cam: Yeah we just lost a great player, but the Titanic still has to go — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) November 5, 2017

Newton’s Panthers were able to win the game despite losing wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in a trade earlier in the week. But calling your team the Titanic, which infamously sank after being billed as unsinkable, is probably the wrong metaphor to use.

We get Newton’s point of keeping things going forward, but saying “the train” or “the ship” or “the bus” would have fit in much better in that situation. Of course, Newton hasn’t exactly been the best with words or phrasing.