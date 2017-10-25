Cam Newton abruptly walks out of another press conference (Video)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has once again decided he’s had enough of a weekly press conference.

Newton dropped a “next question” before walking out in response to a seemingly innocuous question about the offense’s ability to make big plays.

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

Newton did answer questions for several minutes before departing, but clearly took an all business approach today. No joking around. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

Perhaps Newton was annoyed that his offense’s ability to make big plays was being questioned, but it’s hard to see any reason to take issue with that question. Of course, Newton has created needless controversy out of completely nothing very recently, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise.