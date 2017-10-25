pixel 1
header
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Cam Newton abruptly walks out of another press conference (Video)

October 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cam Newton tie

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has once again decided he’s had enough of a weekly press conference.

Newton dropped a “next question” before walking out in response to a seemingly innocuous question about the offense’s ability to make big plays.

Perhaps Newton was annoyed that his offense’s ability to make big plays was being questioned, but it’s hard to see any reason to take issue with that question. Of course, Newton has created needless controversy out of completely nothing very recently, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus