Cam Newton wears a fez at his postgame press conference

The ever-fashionable Cam Newton made another bold stylistic statement at Sunday’s postgame press conference.

After leading the Carolina Panthers to a win over the Minnesota Vikings, Newton showed up to his news conference wearing a rather dashing fez.

Newton didn’t wear the fez for no reason — apparently he had some famous inspiration behind it.

True story: Cam Newton says his fez, or “brimless hat,” was inspired by Andre 3000 pic.twitter.com/yP1J8c01Nn — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 10, 2017

Newton has a long history of making headlines for his headwear, with this getup he wore to a Lakers game a particular highlight. It’s probably not the last time we’ll see him make headlines for his outfit.