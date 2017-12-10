pixel 1
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Cam Newton wears a fez at his postgame press conference

by Grey Papke

The ever-fashionable Cam Newton made another bold stylistic statement at Sunday’s postgame press conference.

After leading the Carolina Panthers to a win over the Minnesota Vikings, Newton showed up to his news conference wearing a rather dashing fez.

Newton didn’t wear the fez for no reason — apparently he had some famous inspiration behind it.

Newton has a long history of making headlines for his headwear, with this getup he wore to a Lakers game a particular highlight. It’s probably not the last time we’ll see him make headlines for his outfit.

