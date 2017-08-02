Cameron Jordan takes shot at Blake Bortles while discussing Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan knows that facing Drew Brees in training camp is a challenge, and one that makes the team’s defense better.

Just to drive that point home, he couldn’t help but contrast facing Brees in practice with facing a different, much-maligned quarterback in games — namely Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jordan on facing Brees: It helps the defense. Its not like we're going against Blake Bortles. Its not like Drew is giving picks away #Saints — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 2, 2017

Bortles has 51 interceptions in 46 career NFL games. He’s an easy target for shots like this.

Jordan is a brash guy, though, and it’s not a huge surprise that he’d say something like this. Alas, the Saints and Jaguars do not meet in 2017.