Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Cameron Jordan takes shot at Blake Bortles while discussing Drew Brees

August 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan knows that facing Drew Brees in training camp is a challenge, and one that makes the team’s defense better.

Just to drive that point home, he couldn’t help but contrast facing Brees in practice with facing a different, much-maligned quarterback in games — namely Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bortles has 51 interceptions in 46 career NFL games. He’s an easy target for shots like this.

Jordan is a brash guy, though, and it’s not a huge surprise that he’d say something like this. Alas, the Saints and Jaguars do not meet in 2017.

Comments

