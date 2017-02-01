Camille Kostek no longer Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, still pretending?

It has been nearly two years since word first surfaced that Rob Gronkowski is dating former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek, and many have been surprised one of America’s favorite party boys has managed to stay in a relationship for that long.

Or has he?

TMZ is reporting that Gronkowski and Kostek only “had a fling” and were never in an exclusive relationship. The couple supposedly parted ways months ago, which is interesting considering Kostek still shares photos on social media of her wearing Gronk’s jersey and made a public appearance this week during which it was assumed she is dating the All-Pro tight end.

Sources connected to Gronkowski told TMZ the All-Pro tight end and Kostek “are 100% NOT dating, period.” Yet on Tuesday night, Kostek was a guest on the “Barstool Rundown” on Comedy central and was referred to as “Gronk’s girlfriend.” She didn’t deny that the two are dating. In fact, she told a pretty funny story about Gronkowski’s obsession with a certain immature joke.

Again, it seems hard to believe that Gronkowski would stay in a committed relationship for two years given his lifestyle. But one of his ex-girlfriend’s pretending to still be his girlfriend? That would be pretty bizarre.