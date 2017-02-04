Cardale Jones back at Ohio State to finish his degree

The man who once infamously tweeted about the pointlessness of classes while on a football scholarship is back at school to finish up some of those classes.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was on campus Wednesday, and he told Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch he was in town for a very specific reason.

“I’m here finishing up school,” Jones said. “I’ve got two classes to go to get my degree, so I can graduate in the spring.”

A team spokesperson said Jones was on track to graduate with a degree in African-American and African studies, and even coach Urban Meyer was shocked at the turn of events.

“He has come a long way,” Meyer said. “Wow.”

He sure has. This infamous tweet was the first many people heard of Jones, and it led some people to have negative perceptions of him throughout his collegiate career. Now he’s on track to finish his degree. You live and you learn.