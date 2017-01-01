Cardale Jones replaces EJ Manuel as Bills struggle

The Buffalo Bills are looking to the future.

With E.J. Manuel struggling mightily, the Bills have replaced him with rookie Cardale Jones for the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets.

Cardale Jones, who the bills front office is very high on and thinks could be the QB of the future, is now in the game — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2017

Manuel had been just 9-20 with 86 yards passing, and the Bills have failed to find the end zone in the first three quarters. If the Bills really do feel strongly about Jones as a possible quarterback of the future, particularly with the incumbent likely to leave, it makes sense to give him a taste of his first NFL action when given the opportunity.