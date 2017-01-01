Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Cardale Jones replaces EJ Manuel as Bills struggle

January 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cardale Jones 12 gauge shirt

The Buffalo Bills are looking to the future.

With E.J. Manuel struggling mightily, the Bills have replaced him with rookie Cardale Jones for the fourth quarter of their game against the New York Jets.

Manuel had been just 9-20 with 86 yards passing, and the Bills have failed to find the end zone in the first three quarters. If the Bills really do feel strongly about Jones as a possible quarterback of the future, particularly with the incumbent likely to leave, it makes sense to give him a taste of his first NFL action when given the opportunity.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus