Cardale Jones traded to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new backup quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed Wednesday that they have traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old has only attempted 11 passes in the NFL and was in danger of being released by the Bills, who no longer needed him. It was a fairly significant fall from grace for a guy who was reportedly looked at as a possible starter under Buffalo’s previous regime. It is worth noting, however, that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn worked with Jones in Buffalo and was a fan.

Cardale Jones reuniting with Anthony Lynn, who said last year the young QB is the kind of prospect "you want waiting on the runway." — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) July 26, 2017

The Chargers have clearly been seeking a backup option at quarterback, as they worked out Robert Griffin III earlier in the week. Jones probably isn’t the anointed successor to 35-year-old Philip Rivers, but he’s there just in case something happens.