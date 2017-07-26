Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Cardale Jones traded to Chargers

July 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new backup quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed Wednesday that they have traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old has only attempted 11 passes in the NFL and was in danger of being released by the Bills, who no longer needed him. It was a fairly significant fall from grace for a guy who was reportedly looked at as a possible starter under Buffalo’s previous regime. It is worth noting, however, that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn worked with Jones in Buffalo and was a fan.

The Chargers have clearly been seeking a backup option at quarterback, as they worked out Robert Griffin III earlier in the week. Jones probably isn’t the anointed successor to 35-year-old Philip Rivers, but he’s there just in case something happens.


