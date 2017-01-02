Cardinals determined to keep Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals are determined to keep Chandler Jones.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that the team will franchise tag Jones if they are unable to reach a long-term deal with the talented pass-rusher.

The Cardinals acquired Jones from the Patriots in a trade prior to this season. He finished the season with excellent stats once again — 49 tackles, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The former first-round pick’s rookie deal is expiring, making him a restricted free agent. But Arizona views him as an asset and wants to keep him.