Ad Unit
Thursday, August 3, 2017

Cardinals send private plane to help Kurt Warner

August 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kurt Warner

The Arizona Cardinals are stepping up to help Kurt Warner’s group get to the Hall of Fame on time.

Warner sent a tweet on Thursday directed at United Airlines asking to see if the company could do anything to help his group stranded in Chicago get to Cleveland.

A handful of minutes after the tweet was sent, United reached out.

It’s unclear whether United was able to help, but we do know the Cardinals came to the rescue. According to a tweet from the team’s media relations VP, team president Michael Bidwell sent a private plane to Chicago to help Warner’s group of 13 get to the Hall of Fame.

Warner is set to be enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton. He made his mark during his six seasons with the Rams, winning league MVP twice. He revived his career with the Arizona Cardinals, playing five seasons with the team, leading them to the Super Bowl.

That’s a really nice gesture by the Cardinals.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus