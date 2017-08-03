Cardinals send private plane to help Kurt Warner

The Arizona Cardinals are stepping up to help Kurt Warner’s group get to the Hall of Fame on time.

Warner sent a tweet on Thursday directed at United Airlines asking to see if the company could do anything to help his group stranded in Chicago get to Cleveland.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out – kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

A handful of minutes after the tweet was sent, United reached out.

Hey, Kurt. Let's see what we can do. Is it a group reservation? Do you have the confirmation number? DM us and let's talk. ^TY — United (@united) August 3, 2017

It’s unclear whether United was able to help, but we do know the Cardinals came to the rescue. According to a tweet from the team’s media relations VP, team president Michael Bidwell sent a private plane to Chicago to help Warner’s group of 13 get to the Hall of Fame.

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

Warner is set to be enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton. He made his mark during his six seasons with the Rams, winning league MVP twice. He revived his career with the Arizona Cardinals, playing five seasons with the team, leading them to the Super Bowl.

That’s a really nice gesture by the Cardinals.