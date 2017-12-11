pixel 1
Monday, December 11, 2017

Cardinals reportedly spoke to Blaine Gabbert about contract extension

by Grey Papke

The Arizona Cardinals may well see Blaine Gabbert as their stopgap quarterback for the immediate future.

According to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Cardinals have reached out to Gabbert’s representatives to discuss a contract extension for the would-be free agent.

Carson Palmer’s future is murky, as he was considering whether he’d play in 2018 even before going down for the season with a broken arm. The Cardinals may need something of a bridge quarterback, and are apparently satisfied with Gabbert’s contributions both on the field and behind the scenes. There appears to be a real desire to keep him around for at least another season — for better or worse.

