Cardinals WR John Brown’s recovery hampered by sickle cell trait

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown has been limited in training camp by a quad injury, and the receiver’s sickle cell trait apparently has slowed his recovery.

Brown was a strong performer as a rookie in 2014 and then had a breakout 2015 season where he had 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Last year his stats were almost cut in half as he battled a hamstring injury and symptoms from his sickle cell trait.

Arizona Cardinals reporter Darren Urban wrote about Brown’s injury and recovery issues Wednesday. He included a quote from Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians saying it’s a “fact” that the sickle-cell trait slows Brown’s recovery.

Brown returned to action Tuesday after missing around two weeks of drills. Cardinals QB Carson Palmer doesn’t seem to be too concerned. Instead, he says it’s more important for Brown to be available when the regular season begins, not the preseason.