Carl Cheffers to referee Super Bowl after being blasted by Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce will likely not be happy with who was selected to be the referee in Super Bowl 51.

Late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers, it looked for all the world as if the Chiefs had tied the game with less than three minutes to go in regulation. After a Spencer Ware touchdown run, Kansas City went for a two-point attempt. Alex Smith found Demetrius Harris in the back of the end zone for the apparent game-tying conversion. However, holding was called on Eric Fisher. The Chiefs were unable to convert the second attempt and went on to lose by two points.

After the game, Travis Kelce blasted the man who through the flag, referee Carl Cheffers, saying he “shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey.” While Kelce was obviously not pleased with Cheffers, he graded out high enough to work this year’s Super Bowl.

Football Zebras has confirmed Carl Cheffers is the referee for #SuperBowl LI. https://t.co/Maqy9Y9ZJT — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) January 18, 2017

As Football Zebras notes, this will be Cheffers’ first Super Bowl assignment, one that probably won’t be received well around the Kansas City area.