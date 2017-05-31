Carlos Hyde may be bad fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense

Carlos Hyde had a nice season for an otherwise disappointing San Francisco 49ers squad last year, but the running back may not be such a good fit in the team’s new offensive system.

Reporting from 49ers OTAs, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat’s Grant Cohn says Hyde has struggled. Cohn described Hyde as the “slowest and most indecisive” running back on the team. Cohn says Hyde doesn’t seem to have the vision to succeed in new coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, adding that Hyde never found a hole.

Ultimately, Cohn concluded that Hyde may be best off traded to another team.

The commentary and observations from Cohn are not too shocking and seem to coincide with what’s been said about Hyde all offseason. Pre-draft reports said the Niners were considering taking Leonard Fournette with the No. 2 pick in the draft. That didn’t happen, but the team took former Utah running back Joe Williams, who reportedly could become the team’s starter.

Hyde rushed for 988 yards and scored 9 touchdowns last season. He averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry.