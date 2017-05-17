Carlos Hyde could lose starting job to Joe Williams?

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2017 season with a new head coach, a new general manager, and now possibly a new starting running back.

Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area says on Wednesday that Niners fourth-round pick Joe Williams “has a legitimate chance to immediately unseat Hyde” as the team’s starter.

Hyde rushed for 988 yards and six touchdowns for San Francisco in 2016 but has had trouble staying healthy throughout his three seasons in the league. Meanwhile, Williams logged 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Utah last season and was chosen by the Niners with the No. 121 overall pick.

The Niners haven’t exactly sounded all that committed to Hyde this offseason, and Maiocco also notes that Williams was hand-picked by head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner. As the more durable (and arguably versatile) back, Williams may offer San Francisco the luxury of finally starting to move away from Hyde.

