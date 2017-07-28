John Lynch: Carlos Hyde ‘flipped a switch’ in offseason

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde is facing a legitimate competition to be the team’s starter in 2017, and manager John Lynch thinks that has helped push him to be better.

Lynch said that he feels Hyde “flipped a switch” in the offseason, having stayed in the city to use the team’s facilities and devoted himself to workouts.

“I ran into him in the hall and he looks tremendous,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He really has dedicated himself. He’s changed his body type this offseason and that to me at the least bit shows a commitment. There’s those stories, but we’re excited to see this whole thing as we take the next step.”

It has been said that Hyde is in legitimate danger of losing his starting job despite rushing for a career-best 988 yards in 2016. He seems to know it, and is working hard to ensure it doesn’t happen.