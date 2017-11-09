Carlos Hyde ‘happy’ despite Niners’ record

A winless start to the season by the Niners does not seem to have had a negative impact on starting running back Carlos Hyde.

San Francisco is one of two NFL teams yet to win a game this season, along with the Browns. When that is the case, it wouldn’t be surprising for the constant losing to have an affect on the locker room. Despite a rough season, Hyde still appears to be upbeat.

“I’m just happy,” Hyde told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m in a good place, despite our record, I stay positive in times like this. It’s easy to be down and be sad, so I’d rather go in a direction to be positive.”

Hyde is in his fourth season after being selected in second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, his time with the Niners may soon be coming to an end. Hyde’s contract is up at the end of this season and an extension has not yet been reached, and likely won’t be discussed again until the season has concluded.

“I spoke to my agent about it, but I told him I don’t want to talk about a contract extension or anything like that right now,” Hyde said. “I want to focus on getting our first win and finishing the season off. I told him once we get to that point, we can talk about it.”

In nine games this season, Hyde has rushed for 494 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 40 receptions and 268 receiving yards.

During Hyde’s time in San Francisco, the Niners have not finished a season above .500. If he does become a free agent, he could choose greener pastures. On the other hand, he looks to have a mentality that would suit him well should the Niners make an offer to keep him that he can’t refuse.