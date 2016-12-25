Report: Carlos Hyde suffers torn MCL, out for Week 17

Carlos Hyde is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn MCL in Saturday’s win over the Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the news on Hyde, who was the 49ers’ best weapon on offense this season.

Hyde finishes the season 988 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns — an impressive feat for a team that struggled as much as San Francisco.

The 2-13 Niners will face Seattle in Week 17 without Hyde. Luckily with Hyde suffering just a torn MCL and not a torn ACL, he should be recovered in time for the team’s offseason workouts.