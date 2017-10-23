Carson Palmer believes return in 4-6 weeks is possible

Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm in his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, leading many to speculate that his career could be over in addition to his season. However, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback does not sound ready to call it quits just yet.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that there is no official timetable for Palmer’s return, but the 37-year-old is not ruling out being ready to play again in four to six weeks.

Arians: Palmer believes he might be able to come back in 4-6 weeks. Have to see what doctors say. If on IR, "definitely" save return spot. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 23, 2017

The team has not yet made a decision about whether they will put Palmer on injured reserve, which would mean he cannot play until Week 16 at the earliest. If he is placed on IR and the Cardinals fall out of the playoff race, it is highly unlikely that Palmer would play in the final game or two of the season.

Arians said Sunday that Palmer is expected to miss eight weeks, but obviously no official word has been given yet. With how uncertain Palmer previously sounded when asked if he will play beyond 2017, the retirement questions make sense.